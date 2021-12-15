The war in Afghanistan is over, but its economy is collapsing and at this hospital, in the remote, central province of Ghor, they're struggling to cope with the fallout. We have a special report from a hospital in Ghor, where scant resources are being stretched to their limit.

Also in the programme: Germany expels Russian diplomats after hitman sentenced in Berlin; and President Biden visits Kentucky after this weekend's devastating tornadoes.

(Photo: Mothers and babies, such as this girl on the malnutrition ward in Ghor, are at particular risk. Credit: BBC)