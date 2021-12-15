Main content

Afghanistan humanitarian crisis

Millions more Afghans face a desperate struggle to survive.

Afghanistan sinks further into the abyss, as millions more face a desperate struggle to survive. Can disaster be averted?

Also in the programme: German judges say the Russian state was behind an assassination in Berlin; and touching the sun -- a NASA probe braves a million degree heat.

(Image: A pharmacist from one of the Afghan Red Crescent"s mobile health teams providing much-needed medicines during a community visit / Credit: Disasters Emergency Committee/PA Wire)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Covid: UK parliament approves new restrictions

Next

15/12/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.