Afghanistan humanitarian crisis
Millions more Afghans face a desperate struggle to survive.
Afghanistan sinks further into the abyss, as millions more face a desperate struggle to survive. Can disaster be averted?
Also in the programme: German judges say the Russian state was behind an assassination in Berlin; and touching the sun -- a NASA probe braves a million degree heat.
(Image: A pharmacist from one of the Afghan Red Crescent"s mobile health teams providing much-needed medicines during a community visit / Credit: Disasters Emergency Committee/PA Wire)
Today 14:06GMT
