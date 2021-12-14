Almost 100 members of Britain's governing Conservative party have rebelled in a Parliamentary vote over the introduction of Covid-19 passes to enter some venues and events in England. They defied the prime minister, Boris Johnson, to vote against the measure. However, the new restrictions were passed with the support of the opposition Labour Party.

The WHO says the Omicron variant of the virus is spreading so fast around the world that it could overwhelm unprepared health systems.

Britain has revoked the controversial travel bans it imposed on eleven African countries at the start of the omicron outbreak.

The prime minister of Haiti has announced three days of mourning in the Caribbean nation after more than sixty people were killed by an exploding fuel tanker.

And Congolese rumba centre stage as UNESCO accord it special cultural status.

(Photo: Health Secretary Sajid Javid tries to get Tory MPs to back the measures. Credit: Jessica Taylor)