In Belarus, a court has sent the opposition leader, Sergei Tikhanovsky, to 18 years in prison. His wife, Svetlana, stood against the Belarussian president Alexander Lukashenko in last year's election; she tells us "it's no time to sit and cry".

Also: record-breaking temperatures have been recorded in the Arctic; and why brain surgeons and rocket scientists may not be quite as smart as we thought.

(Picture: A supporter of Belarus opposition leader Sergei Tikhanovsky holds a photo of him. Credit: Getty Images)