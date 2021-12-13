Main content

US tornadoes : More than a 100 missing

Kentucky governor says it may be weeks before it's clear how many lives have been lost.

More than a hundred people are still missing in Kentucky after tornadoes hit the US state. Is climate change to blame? We hear from a prominent American Climatologist.

Also on the programme, why islanders on La Palma, in the Canaries, are still suffering the volcanic eruption that began three months ago; and a rare interview with Iran's ambassador to London, who's says it's once bitten, twice shy, when it comes to international negotiations.

(Photo: Tornado torn Mayfield town water tank; Credit: REUTERS/Cheney Orr)

