An exclusive BBC investigation has revealed a notorious Nigerian mafia group, called Black Axe, has links to more than 10 countries around the world. The 'cult'' has been accused of murders, rapes and torture across Nigeria, and is connected to global organised crime, involving internet fraud, drug smuggling and human trafficking. Also on the programme: Hong Kong activist and media mogul Jimmy Lai is sentenced to 13 months in jail for 'inciting others to take part in unlawful assembly'; and UN member states meet in Geneva to discuss whether a treaty is needed for autonomous weapons.

( PIC: A member of the Black Axe gang, one of Nigeria's most feared "cults" COPYRIGHT: BBC)