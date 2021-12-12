The Governor of Kentucky says at least eighty people are now known to have been killed.

The search for survivors in Kentucky continues where at least eighty people were killed when tornados ripped through the US state. We'll hear from a survivor who was working a night shift in a candle factory.

Also on the programme, Russia is again warned -this time by G7 foreign ministers - not to invade Ukraine after massing tens of thousands of troops on its border; And we report on the emergence of Afghanistan as a major manufacturer of crystal meth.

(Photo: Rescue operations in Mayfield, Kentucky; Credit: Reuters/Adrees Latif)