Dozens missing after US tornadoes

Dozens of people are still missing after a series of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and several other US states.

We speak to Kentucky's lieutenant governor live on the programme.

Also in the programme: the UK prime minister Boris Johnson is under mounting political pressure over his government's adherence to Covid-19 rules, we learn about Afghanistan's booming drugs trade under the Taliban and the novel way one Norwegian football club is taking a stand on human rights in Qatar.

(Picture shows rescuers searching through the wreckage of the Mayfield candle factory. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

12/12/2021 21:06 GMT

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

