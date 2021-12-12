Dozens of people are still missing after a series of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and several other US states.

Dozens of people are still missing after a series of tornadoes ripped through Kentucky and several other US states.

We speak to Kentucky's lieutenant governor live on the programme.

Also in the programme: the UK prime minister Boris Johnson is under mounting political pressure over his government's adherence to Covid-19 rules, we learn about Afghanistan's booming drugs trade under the Taliban and the novel way one Norwegian football club is taking a stand on human rights in Qatar.

(Picture shows rescuers searching through the wreckage of the Mayfield candle factory. Credit: Getty Images)