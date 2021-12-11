At least 70 confirmed fatalities in Kentucky in deadliest tornado to ever hit the state.

Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear says that at least 70 people in his state have lost their lives in a deadly tornado last night, warning that the death toll could reach beyond 100. We speak to the mayor of Bowling Green, one of the worst-hit cities.

Also in the programme: Benin's would-be first female president has been sentenced to twenty years in prison. And foreign ministers from the world's wealthiest nations meet in Liverpool, England to discuss Russia's growing military presence near the Ukrainian border.

Photo: Rescuers search through the wreckage of the Mayfield candle factory. Credit: Getty Images.)