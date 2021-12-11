Main content

Deadly tornadoes rip through six American states

At least 70 confirmed fatalities in Kentucky in deadliest tornado to ever hit the state.

Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear says that at least 70 people in his state have lost their lives in a deadly tornado last night, warning that the death toll could reach beyond 100. We speak to the mayor of Bowling Green, one of the worst-hit cities.

Also in the programme: Benin's would-be first female president has been sentenced to twenty years in prison. And foreign ministers from the world's wealthiest nations meet in Liverpool, England to discuss Russia's growing military presence near the Ukrainian border.

Photo: Rescuers search through the wreckage of the Mayfield candle factory. Credit: Getty Images.)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

G7 warns Russia over Ukraine

Next

12/12/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.