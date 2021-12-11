Main content
G7 warns Russia over Ukraine
Tensions are growing as Moscow amasses troops on Ukraine's border
UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned Russia it will face "severe economic consequences" if it invades Ukraine. She said G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool this weekend would put on a show of unity and make clear such a move would be a "strategic mistake". We explore the views from Moscow and Kyiv.
Also in the programme: Donors will transfer 280 million US dollars to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid; and more than 50 people are feared dead in Kentucky's worst ever tornadoes.
(Photo: G7 leaders at the Museum of Liverpool during the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool. Credit: Reuters).
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service