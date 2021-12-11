UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned Russia it will face "severe economic consequences" if it invades Ukraine. She said G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool this weekend would put on a show of unity and make clear such a move would be a "strategic mistake". We explore the views from Moscow and Kyiv.

Also in the programme: Donors will transfer 280 million US dollars to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid; and more than 50 people are feared dead in Kentucky's worst ever tornadoes.

(Photo: G7 leaders at the Museum of Liverpool during the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool. Credit: Reuters).