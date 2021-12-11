Main content

G7 warns Russia over Ukraine

Tensions are growing as Moscow amasses troops on Ukraine's border

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has warned Russia it will face "severe economic consequences" if it invades Ukraine. She said G7 foreign ministers meeting in Liverpool this weekend would put on a show of unity and make clear such a move would be a "strategic mistake". We explore the views from Moscow and Kyiv.

Also in the programme: Donors will transfer 280 million US dollars to Afghanistan for humanitarian aid; and more than 50 people are feared dead in Kentucky's worst ever tornadoes.

(Photo: G7 leaders at the Museum of Liverpool during the G7 summit of foreign and development ministers in Liverpool. Credit: Reuters).

