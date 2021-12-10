Main content

Assange: US DoJ "pleased" at ruling

US Department of Justice is "pleased" at the London High Court's decision to allow the extradition of Julian Assange to proceed.

The US Department of Justice tells Newshour it's pleased at the decision by the High Court in London to allow the extradition of Julian Assange to proceed. We hear from a legal expert in the US who welcomes the ruling, and from the Committee to Protect Journalists who warn it would set a dangerous precedent.

Also in the programme: Myanmar's silent protest, and Michael Nesmith of the Monkees has died.

(Picture: Supporters of Julian Assange demonstrate outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the US Government has won its bid to overturn a
judge"s decision not to extradite WikiLeaks founder. Credit:PA)

