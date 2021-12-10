Main content

Julian Assange can be extradited to the US, a UK court rules

His team will appeal against the decision to allow the Wikileaks founder to face espionage charges. We hear from the current editor in chief of Wikileaks.

Wikileaks will appeal the decision to allow the Wikileaks founder to face espionage charges. The judges said Washington had offered assurances over his treatment.

Also on the programme, more than 50 people have died in a road accident outside the city of Tuxtla Gutierrez in Mexico. Most of them were migrants from Central America. And Taiwan loses another of its diplomatic allies as Nicaragua recognises the People's Republic of China as the legitimate government of all Chinese territory.

(Picture: Julian Assange"s partner, Stella Moris, speaks outside the High Court in London Credit: Rain/EPA)

