WFP suspends aid in Amhara after looting "by Tigrayan forces"

The World Food Programme has suspended food distribution in two towns in northern Ethiopia after looting

The World Food Programme has suspended food distribution in two towns in Ethiopia's northern Amhara province after looting of its warehouses "reportedly by elements of the Tigrayan forces and some members of the local population”. A spokesman for the Tigrayan regional government denies the charges.

Also in the programme: an unofficial London tribunal accuses China of genocide against Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in Xinjiang; and a huge exoplanet discovered where it should not exist.

(Picture: An Ethiopian woman, who fled the ongoing fighting in Tigray region, holds her child under a World Food Programme banner in Hamdayet village on the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in the eastern Kassala state, Sudan. REUTERS)

