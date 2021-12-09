The WHO is concerned that rich countries will hoard Covid vaccine in order to mobilise their response against the Omicron variant and this will leave poorer countries without vaccine. Also on the programme, New Zealand plans to ban the sale of cigarettes and we hear about a new study that has found that microplastics cause damage to human cells .

(PIC: Vials labelled AstraZeneca, PfizerBiontech, Johnson and Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines CREDIT: Reuters)