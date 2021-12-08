Pfizer- BioNTech said three doses of their vaccine can neutralise the Omicron variant in laboratory tests

The World Health Organisation has warned that the Omicron variant could have a major impact on the pandemic and called on all governments to accelerate their vaccination campaigns. We also explore how vaccines have changed the course of the pandemic, one year after the first internationally approved Covid-19 vaccine was administered outside of a trial.

Also in the programme: The party in Downing Street that may have flouted lockdown rules; and the new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has promised a new beginning as he takes over from Angela Merkel.

(Photo: A pharmacist prepares a dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Pfizer vaccine amidst the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron in Johannesburg, South Africa. Credit: Reuters).