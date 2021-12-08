Main content

WHO urges governments to act as Omicron spreads

Pfizer- BioNTech said three doses of their vaccine can neutralise the Omicron variant in laboratory tests

The World Health Organisation has warned that the Omicron variant could have a major impact on the pandemic and called on all governments to accelerate their vaccination campaigns. We also explore how vaccines have changed the course of the pandemic, one year after the first internationally approved Covid-19 vaccine was administered outside of a trial.

Also in the programme: The party in Downing Street that may have flouted lockdown rules; and the new German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, has promised a new beginning as he takes over from Angela Merkel.

(Photo: A pharmacist prepares a dose of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) Pfizer vaccine amidst the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 variant Omicron in Johannesburg, South Africa. Credit: Reuters). s of the day’s global events.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

08/12/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

09/12/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.