Germany enters a new era as Olaf Scholz is sworn in as Chancellor, replacing Angela Merkel after her 16 years in power. He was voted in by the German parliament, where his three-party coalition has a substantial majority.

His centre-left Social Democrats will govern alongside the Greens and the business-friendly Free Democrats. We hear from the new chancellor's party about their plans for government.

Also in the programme: A helicopter carrying the head of India's armed forces crashes, killing almost everyone on board. The British prime minister is under pressure after a video emerged that shows his staff joking about a Christmas party during last year's lockdown. And we find out more about Barcelona's strained relationship with one of the city's main sights.