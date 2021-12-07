Russia has moved thousands of troops to the border, but insists it has no intention of attacking Ukraine

During a videoconference meeting, US President Joe Biden voiced "deep concerns" over the massing of Russian troops near Ukraine, threatening "strong economic and other measures”. Moscow earlier said talks were needed as tensions were "off the scale".

Also in the programme: French police arrest of a Saudi suspected of involvement in the murder of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi; and dozens of inmates have died in a fire at a prison in Burundi.

(Photo: Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden videoconference on 07th of December 2021. Credit: Reuters).