US president Joe Biden is expected to warn Russia's Vladimir Putin that his country will be hit with severe sanctions if it invades Ukraine, in a video call later today.

President Biden is expected to warn Vladimir Putin that Russia will be hit with severe sanctions if it invades Ukraine, in a video call later today.

Russian troop movement on the border with Ukraine has led to fears and concerns that Moscow is planning on an invasion. Latvia's foreign minister, Edgars Rinkēvičs, warns this programme of "huge bloodshed" if the situation escalates.

Also in the programme: A whistleblower says the British operation to evacuate people from Afghanistan was dysfunctional and chaotic; we speak to one of those left behind in Kabul. Mel Brooks reflects on decades in showbusiness and we find out why the United Arab Emirates is moving its weekend.

(Picture shows a Ukrainian serviceman on the front line in Donetsk. Credit EPA)