It is not clear when or if former Myanmar’s leader will be placed in prison

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been found guilty of inciting dissent and breaking Covid rules, in the first of a series of verdicts that could see her jailed for life. Her sentence has been reduced from four years to two years.

Also in the programme: Ethiopia's government says its forces have taken back two towns from Tigrayan rebels; the story of the Palestinian jailbreak that rocked Israel's security establishment; and can Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin reduce tensions over Ukraine?

(Photo: Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands in 2019. Credit: Reuters.)