Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to prison, the first in a series of verdicts that could jail her for life.

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to prison, the first in a series of verdicts that could jail her for life.

Dr Sasa, a senior member of the National League for Democracy party and a spokesman for Myanmar's National Unity Government in exile, described it as a "show trial".

Also in the programme: the World Health Organisaton says there has been a surge in Malaria with the pandemic disrupting health services all over the world and we hear concerns about a collapse in the Chinese property sector after a real estate firm defaults on its significant debts.

(Photo: Aung San Suu Kyi in 2012, when she addressed the UK parliament. Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA)