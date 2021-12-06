Main content

Aung San Suu Kyi sentenced to jail

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to prison, the first in a series of verdicts that could jail her for life.

Ousted Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been sentenced to prison, the first in a series of verdicts that could jail her for life.

Dr Sasa, a senior member of the National League for Democracy party and a spokesman for Myanmar's National Unity Government in exile, described it as a "show trial".

Also in the programme: the World Health Organisaton says there has been a surge in Malaria with the pandemic disrupting health services all over the world and we hear concerns about a collapse in the Chinese property sector after a real estate firm defaults on its significant debts.

(Photo: Aung San Suu Kyi in 2012, when she addressed the UK parliament. Credit: Dan Kitwood/PA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pope Francis has denounced those who use migrants for political propaganda

Next

06/12/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.