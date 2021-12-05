Main content
Pope Francis has denounced those who use migrants for political propaganda
The Pope made his remarks on a visit to the Mavrovouni refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.
Also on the programme; the Gambian president, Adama Barrow, appears on course for re-election with results from most districts giving him a clear lead. And former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair calls for a globally focused response to the omicron variant of Covid 19.
(Picture: Pope Francis at the Mavrovouni refugee camp in Lesbos. Credit: Reuters)
Today 21:06GMT
