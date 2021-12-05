The Pope made his remarks on a visit to the Mavrovouni refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos.

Also on the programme; the Gambian president, Adama Barrow, appears on course for re-election with results from most districts giving him a clear lead. And former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair calls for a globally focused response to the omicron variant of Covid 19.

(Picture: Pope Francis at the Mavrovouni refugee camp in Lesbos. Credit: Reuters)