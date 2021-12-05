Main content

Pope Francis visits Greek refugee camp

Pope Francis has been on a visit to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos where he urged better treatment of migrants in Europe.

Pope Francis has been on a visit to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos where he urged better treatment of migrants in Europe.

Also in the programme at least four anti-coup protesters have been killed when Myanmar security forces rammed a car into a protest in the main city of Yangon; protests are held in South African cities in opposition to oil company Shell’s plans to explore for oil and gas on the country’s wild coast.

(Picture: Pope Francis greets two refugee girls at the Reception and Identification Centre in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, December 5, 2021. Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via REUTERS)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Michigan school shooting: Suspect's parents deny involuntary manslaughter

Next

05/12/2021 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.