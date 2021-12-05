Pope Francis has been on a visit to a refugee camp on the Greek island of Lesbos where he urged better treatment of migrants in Europe.

Also in the programme at least four anti-coup protesters have been killed when Myanmar security forces rammed a car into a protest in the main city of Yangon; protests are held in South African cities in opposition to oil company Shell’s plans to explore for oil and gas on the country’s wild coast.

(Picture: Pope Francis greets two refugee girls at the Reception and Identification Centre in Mytilene on the island of Lesbos, Greece, December 5, 2021. Credit: Louisa Gouliamaki/Pool via REUTERS)