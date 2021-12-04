James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of ignoring warning signs before their son's alleged rampage.

Also on the programme, the French President Emmanuel Macron has become the first major western leader to hold in person talks with Mohammed Bin Salman since the Saudi crown prince was implicated in the murder of the Saudi journalist,Jamal Kashoggi, three years ago. And we hear the story of John Eddie, the first person to die of AIDS in the UK, forty years ago.

(Picture: James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley Credit: EPA)