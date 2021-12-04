Main content
Michigan school shooting: Suspect's parents deny involuntary manslaughter
James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of ignoring warning signs before their son's alleged rampage.
James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of ignoring warning signs before their son's alleged rampage.
Also on the programme, the French President Emmanuel Macron has become the first major western leader to hold in person talks with Mohammed Bin Salman since the Saudi crown prince was implicated in the murder of the Saudi journalist,Jamal Kashoggi, three years ago. And we hear the story of John Eddie, the first person to die of AIDS in the UK, forty years ago.
(Picture: James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley Credit: EPA)
Last on
Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Yesterday 21:06GMTBBC World Service