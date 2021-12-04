Main content

Michigan school shooting: Suspect's parents deny involuntary manslaughter

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of ignoring warning signs before their son's alleged rampage.

James and Jennifer Crumbley are accused of ignoring warning signs before their son's alleged rampage.

Also on the programme, the French President Emmanuel Macron has become the first major western leader to hold in person talks with Mohammed Bin Salman since the Saudi crown prince was implicated in the murder of the Saudi journalist,Jamal Kashoggi, three years ago. And we hear the story of John Eddie, the first person to die of AIDS in the UK, forty years ago.

(Picture: James and Jennifer Crumbley, parents of Ethan Crumbley Credit: EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Scientists say Omicron virus spreading twice as fast than Delta

Next

05/12/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.