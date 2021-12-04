Researchers say Omicron appears to be spreading twice as fast as the Delta variant.

Also in the programme: Voters are heading to the polls in The Gambia to choose a new president and in UK the first person to die of AIDS is chronicled in television documentary.

(Photo: A health worker tests passengers for the Coronavirus at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on December 2, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Credit: Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)