Researchers say Omicron appears to be spreading twice as fast as the Delta variant.

Researchers looking into the Omicron virus say it appears to be spreading twice as fast as the Delta variant.

Also in the programme: Voters are heading to the polls in The Gambia to choose a new president and in UK the first person to die of AIDS is chronicled in television documentary.

(Photo: A health worker tests passengers for the Coronavirus at Amsterdam Schiphol airport on December 2, 2021 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. Credit: Photo by Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

Covid-19: Omicron cases surge in South Africa

04/12/2021 21:06 GMT

  Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

