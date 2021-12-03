Main content

Covid-19: Omicron cases surge in South Africa

The new variant drives a sharp increase in infections at an unprecedented rate - so will it become dominant worldwide?

Also in the programme: Who appears to be gaining the upper-hand in the war in Ethiopia? And Stephen Spielberg decides to make another film adaptation of the US musical West Side Story.

(Photo: A woman wears a protective face mask as the new Covid-19 variant Omicron spreads in South Africa. Credit: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko)

