Covid: South Africa battles Omicron variant
South African health officials say coronavirus cases are surging at an unprecedented rate, as the Omicron variant takes hold. The World Health Organisation says all nations must prepare for a surge in infections.
Also on the programme: Environmental campaigners welcome a decision by the energy giant Shell to pull out of a new oil project in the North Sea; why China's version of Uber is switching its listing from New York to Hong Kong; and little-known story of the 18th century slave rebellion that nearly succeeded.
