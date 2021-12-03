South African health officials say coronavirus cases are surging at an unprecedented rate, as the Omicron variant takes hold. The World Health Organisation says all nations must prepare for a surge in infections.

Also on the programme: Environmental campaigners welcome a decision by the energy giant Shell to pull out of a new oil project in the North Sea; why China's version of Uber is switching its listing from New York to Hong Kong; and little-known story of the 18th century slave rebellion that nearly succeeded.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)