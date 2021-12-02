Main content

Covid: Germany announces restrictions for unvaccinated

Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel says she's in favour of new Covid restrictions.

Germany's national and regional leaders have agreed to bar unvaccinated people from much of public life in a bid to fend off a fourth wave of Covid-19. Only those who have been vaccinated or who've recently recovered from Covid will be allowed in restaurants, cinemas, leisure facilities and many shops.

Also on the programme: the South African intensive care doctor seeing the effects of the Omicron wave; and how 'atmospheric rivers' are behind the extreme weather in British Columbia, Canada.

(Photo: Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a rose after attending a Grand Tattoo of the German armed forces Bundeswehr at the Defence Ministry in Berlin, Germany, on 2 December 2021. Credit: Reuters / Bensch)

