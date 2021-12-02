Germany's national and regional leaders have agreed to bar unvaccinated people from much of public life in a bid to fend off a fourth wave of Covid-19. Only those who have been vaccinated or who've recently recovered from Covid will be allowed in restaurants, cinemas, leisure facilities and many shops.

Also on the programme: the South African intensive care doctor seeing the effects of the Omicron wave; and how 'atmospheric rivers' are behind the extreme weather in British Columbia, Canada.

(Photo: Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a rose after attending a Grand Tattoo of the German armed forces Bundeswehr at the Defence Ministry in Berlin, Germany, on 2 December 2021. Credit: Reuters / Bensch)