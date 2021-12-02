Main content

Omicron drives major surge in South Africa Covid cases

New cases in the country double in 24 hours as the new variant Omicron spreads

South African health officials say the emergence of the Covid variant, Omicron, appears to be leading to an increase in the number of people contracting the disease for a second time. We speak to a director of an ICU unit in Soweto to know what the situation is like on the ground and a to an Africa’s CDC advisor to have a continent perspective.

Also in the programme: the ramping deterioration of Venezuela’s health system; and the United Nations is today calling for a record $41 billion to fund its humanitarian work next year. We will focus on Syria.

(Photo: A Soweto resident walks in front of an informative graffiti artwork educating local Soweto residents about the dangers of the coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa. Credit: EPA.)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US Supreme Court hears landmark abortion case

Next

02/12/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.