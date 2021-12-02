New cases in the country double in 24 hours as the new variant Omicron spreads

South African health officials say the emergence of the Covid variant, Omicron, appears to be leading to an increase in the number of people contracting the disease for a second time. We speak to a director of an ICU unit in Soweto to know what the situation is like on the ground and a to an Africa’s CDC advisor to have a continent perspective.

Also in the programme: the ramping deterioration of Venezuela’s health system; and the United Nations is today calling for a record $41 billion to fund its humanitarian work next year. We will focus on Syria.

(Photo: A Soweto resident walks in front of an informative graffiti artwork educating local Soweto residents about the dangers of the coronavirus, Johannesburg, South Africa. Credit: EPA.)