Both sides of the debate regard this case as an all-or-nothing fight over abortion rights.

The US Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the most important abortion case in decades. The case is about a Mississippi state law that bars abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy. Lawyers defending the Mississippi law have explicitly asked the court to overturn two landmark decisions regarding abortion, including Roe v Wade. The ruling is expected in June and may see millions of women lose abortion access.

Also in the programme: We find out why the European Union is investing more than 300 billion dollars in infrastructure, digital and climate projects around the world to rival China's Belt and Road Initiative. And hear about vaccine hesitancy in South Africa, where the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was first detected.

(Photo: Pro Choice activists protests outside of the US Supreme Court as the high court prepares to hear arguments in a challenge to an abortion law in Mississippi that is a direct challenge to Roe v Wade. Credit: EPA/Samuel Corum)