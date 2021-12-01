Mississippi state wants to ban all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The final ruling is due in June next year.

Mississippi state wants to ban all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The final ruling is due in June next year.

Also on the programme the EU sets out plans to invest than three hundred billion dollars on infrastructure, digital and climate projects around the world by 2027. But is this just too late to compete with China's Belt and Road Initiative? And we return to the northern city of Marib in Yemen and hear about the terrible conditions in that city's hospitals.

(Picture: Pro Choice and Pro Life campaigners in the US. Credit: Getty Images)