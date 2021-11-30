Main content

In Yemen, Houthi rebels close in on key city

Houthi rebels in Yemen close in on Marib, a key oil-rich city

Rebel Houthis, a group based in the north, and allied to Iran, have seized large amounts of strategically important territory -- and are advancing on the oil rich city of Marib, where 800,000 people are displaced. We hear from our correspondent as well as a former Yemeni deputy foreign minister.

Also on the programme, as incoming German chancellor Olaf Scholz announces he wants to hold a vote to determine whether to make the vaccine compulsory, we discuss the new Omicron variant with the director of the Center at the University of Minnesota.

And, research published today on how the Arctic may soon get more rainfall than snowfall. The lead author of the report discusses its implications.

(Photo: Armed Houthi supporters hold up weapons during a gathering to mobilize more fighters into the battlefronts amid an escalating war between the Houthis and Saudi-backed Yemeni troops, in Sana"a, Yemen, 24 November 2021. EPA/YAHYA ARHAB)

In Yemen, Houthi rebels close in on key city

