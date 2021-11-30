Main content

Yemen: Houthi rebels come closer to encircling the city of Marib

Marib is at the centre of Yemen’s oilfields, and is the government’s last stronghold in the north. We have an exclusive report from there.

Marib is at the centre of Yemen’s oilfields, and is the government’s last stronghold in the north. We have an exclusive report from there.

Also on the programme Poland's Prime Minister urges NATO to unify against Russia. Will that organisation, currently meeting in Latvia, do that? And a new report from Australia states that more than a quarter of those working in federal parliamentary offices have been sexually harassed by MPs.

(Picture: Portraits of slain Houthi fighters which are to be placed on their graves to mark Houthi Martyr Week, in Sanaâ. Credit: Arhab / EPA)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

President Biden calls for vaccination of the developing world

Next

30/11/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.