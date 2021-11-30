Marib is at the centre of Yemen’s oilfields, and is the government’s last stronghold in the north. We have an exclusive report from there.

Also on the programme Poland's Prime Minister urges NATO to unify against Russia. Will that organisation, currently meeting in Latvia, do that? And a new report from Australia states that more than a quarter of those working in federal parliamentary offices have been sexually harassed by MPs.

(Picture: Portraits of slain Houthi fighters which are to be placed on their graves to mark Houthi Martyr Week, in Sanaâ. Credit: Arhab / EPA)