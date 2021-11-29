The WHO describes the Omicron variant as potentially very dangerous

US President Joe Biden has called the Omicron Covid variant a "cause for concern, not a cause for panic". He called on American to get their jabs and urged rich countries to help people in the developing world get vaccines. We ask if we are likely to see more variants of concern unless poorer countries get their jabs.

Also in the programme: The trial against Jeffrey Epstein’s friend Ghislaine Maxwell starts in the US; and opposition candidate Xiomara Castro takes the lead in Hondura’s presidential election count.

(Photo: A healthcare worker administers the Johnson and Johnson coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccination to a woman in Houghton, Johannesburg, South Africa. Credit: Reuters).