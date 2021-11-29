Main content

New cases of the Covid variant Omicron found in different parts of the world

Meetings at the World Health Organisation and the G7 countries are taking place to discuss ways of combating the latest Covid variant.

Also on the programme; the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, begins today in New York. And we have the strange tale of a painting by the late British artist Lucien Freud, which art experts have described as a genuine work by Freud, but which the artist himself denied ever painting.

(Picture: A lab worker tests covid samples. Credit: PA)

