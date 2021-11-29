Meetings at the World Health Organisation and the G7 countries are taking place to discuss ways of combating the latest Covid variant.

Also on the programme; the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell, a close associate of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, begins today in New York. And we have the strange tale of a painting by the late British artist Lucien Freud, which art experts have described as a genuine work by Freud, but which the artist himself denied ever painting.

(Picture: A lab worker tests covid samples. Credit: PA)