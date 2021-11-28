At least thirteen cases of the new variant of the Covid virus have now been confirmed in the Netherlands. They were all on flights coming from South Africa where the variant was first detected. The Dutch government has announced a partial lockdown. We speak with our reporter in the Netherlands and the New York Times correspondent who was on the flight that had the variant.

Also on the programme, amid the Ethiopian civil war several Sudanese soldiers have been killed along their common border. And, European ministers meet in northern France to discuss how best to stop the growing number of migrants trying to cross the English Channel.

