Main content

Netherlands finds at least 13 Omicron cases

The Netherlands has discovered at least 13 cases of the new variant

At least thirteen cases of the new variant of the Covid virus have now been confirmed in the Netherlands. They were all on flights coming from South Africa where the variant was first detected. The Dutch government has announced a partial lockdown. We speak with our reporter in the Netherlands and the New York Times correspondent who was on the flight that had the variant.

Also on the programme, amid the Ethiopian civil war several Sudanese soldiers have been killed along their common border. And, European ministers meet in northern France to discuss how best to stop the growing number of migrants trying to cross the English Channel.

(Photo: EPA/PHIL NIJHUIS)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Covid: Will current vaccines be effective against Omicron variant?

Next

29/11/2021 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.