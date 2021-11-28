As global concern mounts over the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant, the biotech firm Moderna says it's racing to develop a new vaccine -- and should know soon whether its current jab is still effective. We have an interview with the medical director of the US pharmaceutical company Moderna, Dr Paul Burton.

European ministers are meeting in France today to discuss how to deter migrants from risking their lives by trying to reach Britain in small boats.

Also, the film director Ridley Scott on his new film based on the dramas of the Gucci family.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)