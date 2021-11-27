Main content

New Covid variant cases detected in Europe

New Covid variant, Omicron, first detected in South Africa

A growing list of countries have imposed travel restrictions on South Africa, after the detection of a new Covid variant called Omicron. Multiple cases of the variant have been detected around the world in nations such as Belgium, Germany, Israel, Botswana, Hong Kong and Britain.

Also in the programme: a look ahead to elections in Honduras; and protests in Burkina Faso.

(Photo: A vial and a syringe are seen in front of a displayed South Africa flag. CREDIT: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration)

