Main content

Covid: New race to contain Omicron variant

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Countries around the world are racing to introduce travel bans and restrictions on southern African countries in an effort to contain a new variant of Covid-19, called Omicron. The moves come after the variant was officially named by health officials. But there is a huge economic cost – we will speak to the South African tourism minister

The legendary US composer and songwriter Stephen Sondheim has died aged 91.

Can the Iran nuclear deal be revived? Talks begin again next week – we will hear from the US special envoy for Iran.

Also, a report from a rural health clinic in Afghanistan

(Photo: Only about 24% of South Africans have been fully vaccinated so far. Credit: Reuters)

