Main content

Covid-19 variant classed 'of concern' by WHO

WHO: Omicron carries higher risk of reinfection than other variants

Long:
The variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday. It has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. We hear from the scientist who headed the lab which first sequenced the Omicron variant.

Also in the programme: ahead of talks next week on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, we'll hear from the US special envoy to Iran on what America expects; and Ukraine's President claims people in Russia are plotting a coup against him.

(Photo: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

26/11/2021 20:06 GMT

Next

27/11/2021 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.