Covid-19 variant classed 'of concern' by WHO
WHO: Omicron carries higher risk of reinfection than other variants
Long:
The variant was first reported to the WHO from South Africa on Wednesday. It has also been identified in Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel. We hear from the scientist who headed the lab which first sequenced the Omicron variant.
Also in the programme: ahead of talks next week on reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, we'll hear from the US special envoy to Iran on what America expects; and Ukraine's President claims people in Russia are plotting a coup against him.
