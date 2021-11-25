The UN refugee agency say the Channel deaths could have been avoided

The UN says the deaths of 27 people - who drowned trying to cross the English channel- could have been avoided if more legal routes were provided. The French and British governments vow to break the traffickers. But who are these crime gangs?

Also in the programme: The moment an amateur archaeologist realised he was digging up a major Roman mosaic in his father's field in England; and are political divisions getting in the way of Thanksgiving?

(Photo: People take part in a protest outside the Home Office in Westminster, London, demanding an end to deaths in the Channel. CREDIT: James Manning/PA Wire)