Main content
UN says Channel deaths were avoidable
The UN refugee agency say the Channel deaths could have been avoided
The UN says the deaths of 27 people - who drowned trying to cross the English channel- could have been avoided if more legal routes were provided. The French and British governments vow to break the traffickers. But who are these crime gangs?
Also in the programme: The moment an amateur archaeologist realised he was digging up a major Roman mosaic in his father's field in England; and are political divisions getting in the way of Thanksgiving?
(Photo: People take part in a protest outside the Home Office in Westminster, London, demanding an end to deaths in the Channel. CREDIT: James Manning/PA Wire)
Last on
Today 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only
More episodes
Previous
Next
Broadcast
- Today 21:06GMTBBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview & Europe and the Middle East only