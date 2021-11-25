Main content

Channel disaster: France calls for cooperation

President Macron calls for more cooperation to tackle traffickers after 27 people died

President Macron of France calls for greater European cooperation to tackle human traffickers, after 27 people died trying to cross the English channel in an inflatable boat; we hear from his party.

Also in the programme: Australia sends police and soldiers to the Solomon Islands after two days of rioting; and we hear from eastern Ukraine as tensions rise on the border with Russia.

(Image: remains of damaged inflatable boat and personal belongings left by people attempting to cross the English Channel on the beach near Wimereux, France, 25 November 2021 / Credit: EPA/Mohammed Badra)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

24/11/2021 21:06 GMT

Next

25/11/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.