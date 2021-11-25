President Macron calls for more cooperation to tackle traffickers after 27 people died

President Macron of France calls for greater European cooperation to tackle human traffickers, after 27 people died trying to cross the English channel in an inflatable boat; we hear from his party.

Also in the programme: Australia sends police and soldiers to the Solomon Islands after two days of rioting; and we hear from eastern Ukraine as tensions rise on the border with Russia.

(Image: remains of damaged inflatable boat and personal belongings left by people attempting to cross the English Channel on the beach near Wimereux, France, 25 November 2021 / Credit: EPA/Mohammed Badra)