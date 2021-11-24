Main content

Haqqani network blames US for violence in Afghanistan

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

A senior member of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Anas Haqqani, has called on all sides in the two-decade conflict to forgive each other, but insisted that the United States was the main cause of the hostilities. In a BBC interview, Anas Haqqani said that all the participants were sorry there had been casualties.

Also in the programme: Is Colombia's peace process faltering? We will hear from the man who negotiated the peace deal for the government five years ago; and rescuing the Afghanistan girls' football team.

(Photo: Anas Haqqani (left), BBC correspondent, Yalda Hakim (right). Credit: BBC)

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghanistan: 'a nation on the brink of starvation'

Next

24/11/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.