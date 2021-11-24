A senior member of the Taliban in Afghanistan, Anas Haqqani, has called on all sides in the two-decade conflict to forgive each other, but insisted that the United States was the main cause of the hostilities. In a BBC interview, Anas Haqqani said that all the participants were sorry there had been casualties.

Also in the programme: Is Colombia's peace process faltering? We will hear from the man who negotiated the peace deal for the government five years ago; and rescuing the Afghanistan girls' football team.

(Photo: Anas Haqqani (left), BBC correspondent, Yalda Hakim (right). Credit: BBC)