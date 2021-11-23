A special day of reporting to mark 100 days since the Taliban swept back to power.

The BBC's Yalda Hakim speaks to Afghans trying to cope with the country's food crisis. A foreign ministry spokesman tells her it's not the Taliban's fault.

Also in the programme: "Black Tuesday" for the Turkish currency, the lira; and the United States releases 50 million barrels of oil to try to bring down energy prices.

(Photo: An Afghan child receives medical treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Credit: EPA/stringer)