Afghanistan: 'a nation on the brink of starvation'
A special day of reporting to mark 100 days since the Taliban swept back to power.
The BBC's Yalda Hakim speaks to Afghans trying to cope with the country's food crisis. A foreign ministry spokesman tells her it's not the Taliban's fault.
Also in the programme: "Black Tuesday" for the Turkish currency, the lira; and the United States releases 50 million barrels of oil to try to bring down energy prices.
(Photo: An Afghan child receives medical treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan. Credit: EPA/stringer)
Yesterday 21:06GMT
