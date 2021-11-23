Main content
Afghans in desperate need of humanitarian aid
Today marks 100 days since the Taliban took over in Afghanistan
Since the Taliban took power in mid-August, the financial aid on which the country depends was frozen. Donor countries don’t want to legitimise Taliban rule, but Afghan citizens are experiencing real agony on the ground. Aid agencies are demanding emergency intervention.
Also in the programme: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vows to lead from the battle front; and dozens are killed in a bus crash in Bulgarian motorway.
(A man carries a child to receive medical treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 23 November 2021. Credit: EPA).
