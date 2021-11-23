Main content

Afghans in desperate need of humanitarian aid

Today marks 100 days since the Taliban took over in Afghanistan

Since the Taliban took power in mid-August, the financial aid on which the country depends was frozen. Donor countries don’t want to legitimise Taliban rule, but Afghan citizens are experiencing real agony on the ground. Aid agencies are demanding emergency intervention.

Also in the programme: Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed vows to lead from the battle front; and dozens are killed in a bus crash in Bulgarian motorway.

(A man carries a child to receive medical treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, 23 November 2021. Credit: EPA).

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Afghan banks 'approaching collapse'

Next

23/11/2021 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.