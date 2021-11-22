The Afghanistan representative of the United Nations Development Programme, Abdallah Dardari, warns that the country's banking sector is 'approaching collapse rapidly'.

Also in the programme: as Venezuela's regional elections deliver sweeping success for the governing Socialist Party, we'll ask if the opposition was right to end its boycott; and why did migrants from Iraqi-Kurdistan decide to return after attempting to cross into the EU from Belarus?

(Photo: Afghans line up outside a bank to take out their money after Taliban takeover in Kabul, Afghanistan on 1 September 2021. Credit: Reuters/Stringer)