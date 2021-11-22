Infection rates have risen sharply on the continent, prompting warnings from the WHO

Unrest has spread across the continent as countries bring in measures to curb infections. Austria has returned to a full national lockdown as demonstrations against new restrictions aimed at curbing Covid-19 infections spread across Europe. People clashed with police in the Netherlands and Belgium.

Also in the programme: At least five people have been killed after a car ploughed into a Christmas parade in the US state of Wisconsin; Chile heads for a divisive headed run-off as far right surges; and Afghanistan’s healthcare system on the brink of collapse.

(Photo: People take part in an anti-coronavirus measures protest in Brussels Belgium, 21 November 2021. Credit: EPA).