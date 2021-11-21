Sudan's Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok was reinstated in a deal struck with the military leadership, weeks after the October 25th coup. But the agreement failed to rouse optimism in pro-democracy protesters who feel their Prime Minister may have agreed under duress. We hear from a protester in Khartoum who says the deal only handed more power to the military. We also speak to the former US assistant secretary of state for Africa, who says this is a positive step in the transition to a civilian government.

Also on the programme: Some Mexican deportees are finding ways to rebound in their home country; And after calls for information regarding Peng Shuai, The International Olympic Committee says its president, Thomas Bach, has held a video call with the Chinese tennis star and claims all is well.

(Photo: Abdel Moneium Suleiman)