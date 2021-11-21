Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reinstated, after being placed under house arrest during a military coup last month.

All political detainees will be released as part of a new agreement between the military, civilian leaders and ex-rebel groups, mediators said.

We speak with a leader of the main opposition bloc, which has rejected the new deal.

Also in the programme; the Mexicans who have been deported from the US but take the skills they've learnt to built better lives back home; and the government in Britain is launching what it describes as a far-reaching review in potential racial bias in the design of medical devices.