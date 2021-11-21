Main content

Sudan's military reinstates ousted PM Hamdok

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reinstated, after being placed under house arrest during a military coup last month.

Sudan's ousted Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok reinstated, after being placed under house arrest during a military coup last month.
All political detainees will be released as part of a new agreement between the military, civilian leaders and ex-rebel groups, mediators said.
We speak with a leader of the main opposition bloc, which has rejected the new deal.

Also in the programme; the Mexicans who have been deported from the US but take the skills they've learnt to built better lives back home; and the government in Britain is launching what it describes as a far-reaching review in potential racial bias in the design of medical devices.

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Austria plans mandatory Covid vaccine

Next

21/11/2021 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.