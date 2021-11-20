Tens of thousands of protesters have demonstrated in the Austrian capital, Vienna, about an impending nationwide Covid lockdown and government plans to make vaccination mandatory by February. Austria's Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg tells us the measures are necessary; we also hear from an expert who argues that making vaccines compulsory is a mistake.

Also in the programme: after Kyle Rittenhouse is cleared of all charges after killing two people in Kinosha, Wisconsin, how does the law of self defence work in the US? And the latest from the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarus border.

(Photo: The WHO has said an increase in mask wearing could immediately help prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Europe. Credit: Reuters)