Austrian premier discusses Covid strategy

Austria becomes the first country European to announce a full new lockdown and plans for compulsory vaccination

Austria becomes the first country European to announce a full new lockdown and plans for compulsory vaccination. The country's Chancellor, Alexander Schallenberg, discusses why he is pursuing the policy even as the World Health Organisation calls for caution on compelling people to get jabbed.

Also in the programme; we discuss the impact of the acquittal of a seventeen-year-old in Wisconsin who shot dead two people in street protests and; the arms race for hypersonic missiles between global superpowers intensifies and; an interview with the puppeteer behind Sesame Street's first Korean American character.

Image: A person displays a cross reading "Freiheit Liberate", during a demonstration against the measures of the Austrian government's new Covid strategy. Credit: EPA/Christian Bruna

29 days left to listen

50 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

20/11/2021 21:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

